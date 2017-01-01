Start with
-
HBS Faculty and Research Web site—Working Papers
A list of current HBS working papers back to 1995/1996 with access to complete text (Acrobat PDF Version) for many of the papers.
- Harvard Business School Archives-Working Papers
The HBS Archives has copies of all HBS Working Papers starting from the 1970s-current day. Contact Baker Library Special Collections to learn more.
Still can't find it? Try:
-
National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER)
Empirical research (e.g., statistical measures; public policy and the U.S. economy; quantitative models of economic behavior).
-
Social Science Research Network (SSRN)
Specialized research in the areas of accounting, economics, financial economics, legal scholarship, and management. Use to set up e-mail alerts.
Web Resources
-
RePEc
(Research Papers in Economics), the world's largest collection of on-line economics working papers, journal articles, and software.
-
Federal Reserve Board: Working Papers
Subjects such as monetary policy, credit, and banking regulations; and empirical research on government debt, bond prices and activity, and economic forecasting models.